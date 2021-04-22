Greece registers 2,759 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, 75 deaths. 103 cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 2,759 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 2 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 326,395 infections (daily change: +0. 9pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 55 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,872 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 75 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 9,788. Of these, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

A total of 822 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68 years and 85.8 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 1,986 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 468 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -15.83 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 492.

The median age of new infections is 44 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

From January 1, 2020 to the present, laboratories that report the total of SARS-CoV-2 samples tested have carried out 4,532,854 tests. Health centers and EODY units using the Rapid Ag testing method have checked another 3,159,601 samples. The rolling average of tested people in the last 7 days is 54,029.