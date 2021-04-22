Kerameus: School year extended; University entry exams on June 14

Education Minister Niki Kerameus announced at a press conference on Thursday that the nationwide university entrance exams will start on June 14 while the end-of-year internal exams in schools will not take place.

Kerameus also said that the school year will be extended until June 25 for kindergartens and primary schools and until June 11 for high schools and lyceums.

She also said that a total of 9,500 teachers have been already vaccinated, while referring to self tests, she said that 1,753 self tests were positive (teachers, staff and pupils) so far.