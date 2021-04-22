April 23, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Kerameus: School year extended; University entry exams on June 14

April 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Education Minister Niki Kerameus announced at a press conference on Thursday that the nationwide university entrance exams will start on June 14 while the end-of-year internal exams in schools will not take place.

Kerameus also said that the school year will be extended until June 25 for kindergartens and primary schools and until June 11 for high schools and lyceums.

She also said that a total of 9,500 teachers have been already vaccinated, while referring to self tests, she said that 1,753 self tests were positive (teachers, staff and pupils) so far.

More Stories

Greece registers 2,759 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, 75 deaths. 103 cases on Crete

April 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Vaccination schedules to be extended to midnight all week long, until September 30

April 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Kikilias: Vaccination on islands a priority

April 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece registers 2,759 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, 75 deaths. 103 cases on Crete

April 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Vaccination schedules to be extended to midnight all week long, until September 30

April 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Kikilias: Vaccination on islands a priority

April 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Kerameus: School year extended; University entry exams on June 14

April 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom