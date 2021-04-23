Greece registers 2,754 new coronavirus infections on Friday, 97 on Crete; 76 deaths; 819 on ventilators

Greece confirmed 2,754 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 12 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 329,134 infections (daily change: +0.8 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 65 infections are related to travel from abroad and 3,094 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 76 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 9,864. Of these, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

A total of 819 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68 years and 84.5 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 68 or more. Another 2,003 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 456 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -2.56 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 479.

The median age of new infections is 44 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).