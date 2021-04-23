April 24, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

The police to intensify roadside checks for pandemic curbs ahead of Easter

April 23, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

As of Friday, the police will intensify roadside checks for compliance with pandemic curbs, mainly at the tolls along the Athens – Corinth and Athens – Lamia national highways, in a bid to prevent movement from region to region that risks spreading the coronavirus. The police will have a strong presence, among others, not only at the tolls, but also on the side roads of highways, in order to intercept those trying to leave the capital to spend the Easter holidays in their villages. Those who do not have the necessary documents permitting travel will have to return.

“The controls are strict, not only in Attica, but throughout the country. More than 10,000 police officers across Greece are taking part in the Easter measures,” sources said to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, clarifying that police will not permit people claiming they are going for agricultural work or for medical visits to go through if they have their entire family with them and a car loaded with luggage.

AMNA

More Stories

Greece registers 2,754 new coronavirus infections on Friday, 97 on Crete; 76 deaths; 819 on ventilators

April 23, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The timely and safe opening of tourism on May 15 is a gov’t priority

April 23, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registers 2,759 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, 75 deaths. 103 cases on Crete

April 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece registers 2,754 new coronavirus infections on Friday, 97 on Crete; 76 deaths; 819 on ventilators

April 23, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The timely and safe opening of tourism on May 15 is a gov’t priority

April 23, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The police to intensify roadside checks for pandemic curbs ahead of Easter

April 23, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registers 2,759 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, 75 deaths. 103 cases on Crete

April 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom