The police to intensify roadside checks for pandemic curbs ahead of Easter

As of Friday, the police will intensify roadside checks for compliance with pandemic curbs, mainly at the tolls along the Athens – Corinth and Athens – Lamia national highways, in a bid to prevent movement from region to region that risks spreading the coronavirus. The police will have a strong presence, among others, not only at the tolls, but also on the side roads of highways, in order to intercept those trying to leave the capital to spend the Easter holidays in their villages. Those who do not have the necessary documents permitting travel will have to return.

“The controls are strict, not only in Attica, but throughout the country. More than 10,000 police officers across Greece are taking part in the Easter measures,” sources said to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, clarifying that police will not permit people claiming they are going for agricultural work or for medical visits to go through if they have their entire family with them and a car loaded with luggage.

AMNA