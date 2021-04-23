The timely and safe opening of tourism on May 15 is a gov’t priority

The Secretary General of the Greek National Tourist Organisation (GNTO) Dimitris Fragakis had a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias to discuss the start of the tourist season, according to an announcement on Friday. In a statement, Fragakis noted that “the timely and safe opening of tourism on May 15 is a priority for the government. To achieve this requires effective planning, a lot of work from everyone and good coordination.”

As Fragakis said that they discussed the steps and the manner of their cooperation in the coming critical weeks. “GNTO has the experience, but also the tools in order to assist with the provision of information to our visitors when they enter the country. It is our common goal to give our visitors the confidence that they are visiting a beautiful and well-organised country for a holiday,” said the secretary general.