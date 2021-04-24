Police intensify checks at national highways, bus terminals in bid to enforce Easter travelling restrictions

Police on Saturday intensified checks for compliance with pandemic travelling restrictions, at the tolls along the Athens-Corinth and Athens-Lamia national highways, and also at long-distance bus (KTEL) terminals, police sources told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA).

The aim is to prevent movement from region to region in the run up to Orthodox Holy Week and Easter Weekend, which poses a risk of spreading the coronavirus to regional and rural communities.

Police will also have a strong presence on the side roads of highways, in order to intercept those trying to leave the capital to spend the Easter holidays in their villages. Those who do not have the necessary documents permitting travel will have to return.

Beyond Attica region, controls are strict throughout the country, as more than 10,000 police officers are taking part in enforcing Easter traffic and travelling measures nationwide, sources noted.

ΑΜΝΑ