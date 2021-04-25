Greece registers 1,400 new coronavirus infections and 57 deaths on Sunday; 816 on ventilators

Greece confirmed 1,400 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 12 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 333,129 infections (daily change: +0.4 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 72 infections are related to travel from abroad and 3,106 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 57 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 10,007. Of these, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

A total of 816 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68 years and 84.9 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 2,032 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 481 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +1.91 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 472.

The median age of new infections is 44 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

From January 1, 2020 to the present, laboratories that report the total of samples tested have carried out 4,577,609 tests. Health centers and EODY units using the Rapid Ag testing method have checked another 3,270,465 samples. The rolling average of tested people in the last 7 days is 54,181.