Port authorities to step up inspections of travel documents for islands ahead of Easter

April 25, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The government has tightened inspections at the major ports of Greece on a daily basis, to ensure that people travelling between prefectures have proper documentation.

A statement by the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy said Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis had also ordered that passengers on ships and crews fully observe health measures like social distancing and wearing masks. Inspections will focus on the ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio.

The order following similar ones for overland travel ahead of Orthodox Holy Week starting Monday and Easter weekend.

