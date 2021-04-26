April 27, 2021

High temperatures to prevail at Easter, up to 38C on Crete

April 26, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

High temperatures are expected in Greece during Holy Week, according to the latest data released by the National Observatory of Athens’ meteo service, meteo.gr.

In many parts of the country the highest temperature, as of Holy Friday and afterwards will reach or even exceed 35 on the Celsius scale. Particularly in Athens, on Holy Friday and on Holy Saturday temperatures up to 30-32 C are expected to prevail, while in Patras they will range from 32C to 36C and in Heraklion, Crete, up to 35C-38C.

Winds will blow up to 5-6 on the Beaufort scale, while dust concentration in the atmosphere will be high from Holy Wednesday.

