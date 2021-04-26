Self-tests extended to the public sector

The obligatory measure of conducting a self-test is extended from Monday to the employees of the public sector who provide their services with a physical presence at their place of work.

The diagnostic test must be performed once a week before the employee arrives at his place of work and is valid for one week from the day it is performed.

The self-test is provided free of charge by pharmacies upon presentation of an AMKA number and a police ID or any other identification document.

