Online booking platform for the vaccination of citizens aged 30-39 opens on Tuesday

The online booking platform for the vaccination of citizens aged 30-39 opened on Tuesday. People in this group will be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

On Thursday, April 29, the platform will open for citizens aged 40-44 who will also be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Citizens who have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and wish to receive the second dose sooner than the current 12 weeks, can do so after the first eight weeks, if necessary, the head of the National Vaccination Committee Maria Theodoridou said at a briefing on Monday.

The online booking platform for 45 to 49-year-olds will open on May 1 (Good Saturday) and all four vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca και Johnson & Johnson – will be available.