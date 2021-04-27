April 28, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Online booking platform for the vaccination of citizens aged 30-39 opens on Tuesday

April 27, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The online booking platform for the vaccination of citizens aged 30-39 opened on Tuesday. People in this group will be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

On Thursday, April 29, the platform will open for citizens aged 40-44 who will also be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Citizens who have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and wish to receive the second dose sooner than the current 12 weeks, can do so after the first eight weeks, if necessary, the head of the National Vaccination Committee Maria Theodoridou said at a briefing on Monday.

The online booking platform for 45 to 49-year-olds will open on May 1 (Good Saturday) and all four vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca και Johnson & Johnson – will be available.

More Stories

Greece registers 3,313 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, 92 deaths; 813 in ICUs. 111 cases on Crete

April 27, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registers 1,317 new coronavirus infections on Monday, 43 on Crete; 811 in ICUs nationwide

April 26, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Vaccination appointments for citizens aged 40-44 open on April 29, on May 1 for those aged 45-49, says health official

April 26, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece registers 3,313 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, 92 deaths; 813 in ICUs. 111 cases on Crete

April 27, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Online booking platform for the vaccination of citizens aged 30-39 opens on Tuesday

April 27, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registers 1,317 new coronavirus infections on Monday, 43 on Crete; 811 in ICUs nationwide

April 26, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Vaccination appointments for citizens aged 40-44 open on April 29, on May 1 for those aged 45-49, says health official

April 26, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom