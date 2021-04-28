Archaeological site schedules during Greek Easter holidays

The Ministry of Culture announced the schedules of archaeological sites over the Orthodox Easter holidays and May Day.

They are as follows:

– Holy Saturday (May 1), sites that are operating during the pandemic will be open 08:30-15:30

– Easter Sunday (May 2), they will be closed

– Easter Monday (May 3), they will operate on the set schedule

– Tuesday (May 4), when May Day is observed, they will be closed

Museums, monuments and caves in Greece have remained shut under restrictions placed over the coronavirus pandemic.