Archaeological site schedules during Greek Easter holidays

April 28, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The Ministry of Culture announced the schedules of archaeological sites over the Orthodox Easter holidays and May Day.

They are as follows:

– Holy Saturday (May 1), sites that are operating during the pandemic will be open 08:30-15:30
– Easter Sunday (May 2), they will be closed
– Easter Monday (May 3), they will operate on the set schedule
– Tuesday (May 4), when May Day is observed, they will be closed

Museums, monuments and caves in Greece have remained shut under restrictions placed over the coronavirus pandemic.

