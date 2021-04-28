Greece registers 2,781 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, 63 deaths; 805 in ICUs. 98 cases on Crete

Greece registered 2,781 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 2 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported on Wednesday.

Greece has confirmed 340,493 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +0.8 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 54 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,455 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 63 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 10,242. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

A total of 805 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68 years and 85.3 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 2,087 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 530 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change of a +44.41 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 461.

The median age of new infections is 44 years, while the median age of the deceased is 78.