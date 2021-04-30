May 1, 2021

Greece in first group of EU countries to trial digital green certificate for Covid-19 vaccination

April 30, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece is among the first countries that will participate in the trials for issuing green digital certificates for vaccination against Covid-19, a senior European Union official said on Friday.

The official said the EU countries were divided into three groups based on how technically ready they are to issue certificates, while trials are expected to begin in the second week of May.

Apart from Greece, countries belonging to the first group include Spain, Italy, Malta, Bulgaria, Estonia and Luxembourg. Cyprus is in the second group and will carry out tests a little later.

The green digital certificate will be technically ready on June 1 and will operate fully on June 30, the official said.

