Greece reports 2,155 new cases; 73 on Crete. 66 deaths from Covid on Good Friday; 802 intubated

There were 2,155 laboratory-confirmed new cases of Covid-19 in Greece over the last 24 hours, of which nine were Greek authorities announced on Good Friday, April 30. This brings the total number of cases in the country to 345,033 (daily rate of change 0.6 pct), of which 51.3 pct are men.

On the basis of the confirmed cases of the last seven days, 51 are considered linked to travel from abroad and 2,109 with an already-known case.

There were 66 deaths from Covid-19 over the 24-hour period, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 10,381, and 95.4 pct of those that died had either some underlying disease or were aged above 70 years old.

The number of intubated patients on Good Friday was 802 (62.2 pct men) and their median age was 68. Of these, 84.5 pct had an underlying disease and/or were aged above 70 years old. A total of 2,121 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

The number of new patients admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 was 419 (daily change -13.43 pct) and the seven-day average for admissions was 458 patients.

The median age of cases was 44 years old (from 0.2 to 106 years old) and the median age of patients that died was 78 (ranging from 0.2 to 106 years).