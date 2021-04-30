Restaurants, cafes and bars to reopen on May 3 but with restrictions

Greece’s restaurants, cafes and bars will reopen after many months on Monday, May 3 but with strict restrictions to protect against the spread of Covid-19 – including no music and early closing at 22:45. According to a joint ministerial decision (JMD) published in the government gazette, the various food and drinks service businesses will only be permitted to serve outdoors in open spaces until at least the following Monday, May 10.

In addition, all staff and owners who work on the premises will be required to carry out diagnostic self tests for Covid-19, while only seated customers can be served. Businesses will also be required to disinfect menus between customers, supply a disinfectant product at each table, require staff and customers to wear masks unless seated at their table, seat a maximum of six per table, maintain minimum distances between tables and observe hygiene rules, set up bar stools in pairs, with 1.5 metres between each pair. Venues will be permitted to operate between the hours of 5:00 and 22:45.

They can also offer take-away, delivery and drive-through services beyond that time, provided customers do not remain on the premises.

The opening does not apply to businesses located in enclosed spaces such as shopping malls, bus stations or airports. Hotel restaurants and bars can operate only if they are located outdoors or if they only serve hotel guests, with steps taken to avoid crowding.

Other shops and services

Hair salons and beauty parlours will next week have the option to work extended opening hours, between 7:00 and 21:00, as well as to open on Sunday, May 9.

The Kifissia Flower Show will be permitted to take place from May 6-23, with a requirement that visitors maintain a minimum distance of 1.5 metres, wear a double mask, and that there are different doors for exit and entry, as well as a one-way system.

Open-air zoos and natural habitats can allow visitors, ensuring that there is one person per 25 square metres, two metres between visitors, groups of up to three, apart from families, electronic tickets and no shows.

AMNA