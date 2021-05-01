Greece reports 1,391 new cases, 72 deaths from Covid on Saturday; 811 intubated

There were 1,391 laboratory-confirmed new cases of Covid-19 in Greece over the last 24 hours, of which two were Greek authorities announced on Saturday, May 1. This brings the total number of cases in the country to 346,422 (daily rate of change 0.4 pct), of which 51.3 pct are men.

On the basis of the confirmed cases of the last seven days, 41 are considered linked to travel from abroad and 1,999 with an already-known case.

There were 72 deaths from Covid-19 over the 24-hour period and 95.4 pct of those that died had either some underlying disease or were aged above 70 years old.

The number of intubated patients was 811 (62.0 pct men) and their median age was 68. Of these, 84,1 pct had an underlying disease and/or were aged above 70 years old. A total of 2,124 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

The number of new patients admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 was 419 (daily change -0.0 pct) and the seven-day average for admissions was 450 patients.

The median age of cases was 44 years old (from 0.2 to 106 years old) and the median age of patients that died was 78 (ranging from 0.2 to 106 years).