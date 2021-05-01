Online booking platform for the vaccination of citizens aged 45-49 opens

The online booking platform for the vaccination of citizens aged 45-49 opened on Saturday, May 1. People in this group will be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (as of May 5) vaccine.

Citizens can enter the platform emvolio.gov.gr with their insurance AMKA number and make the appointment.

Regarding the deliveries of the vaccines, Pfizer is expected to deliver 2,150,000 installments in May and 2,425,000 in June. Moderna will deliver 354,000 in May and 308,000 in June.

Johnson & Johnson will deliver 300,000 doses in May and 960,000 doses in June. AstraZeneca has not yet confirmed deliveries for the next two months. Greece expects around 450,000-500,000 doses for each month.