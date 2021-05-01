Deputy Foreign Minister Konstantinos Vlasis visited Jerusalem to attend the Holy Light Ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Earlier on Saturday he met with the Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III.

“It is the highest honor and blessing to receive the Holy Light directly from the Holy Sepulchre and to bring it to Greece,” Vlasis posted on Twitter.

The deputy minister returned at the Athens airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” at 18:30 carrying the Holy Light.

Vlasis stated that he feels great honor, but above all a blessing to represent the Greek state in the ceremony of the Holy Light at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. He noted that the experience of this unique moment testifies to the miracle of faith and added: “In a few hours the Holy Light will have lit our candles. It will remind each and every one of us that this Easter hides the miracle of a first victory against the virus. We look to the future with optimism. We will emerge victorious from the pandemic, but we will continue to observe the measures and take precautions, so that the light of the Easter illuminates our daily life.”