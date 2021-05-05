Greece starts J&J vaccinations

Greece on Wednesday started the rollout of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine.

The country has already received 33.6 thousand doses of the single-dose vaccine. J&J is expected to ship a total of 300 thousand doses in May and a further 960 thousand in June.

According to health officials, the country will have vaccinated 2.5 million people in May and 4 million by June.

In a bid to accelerate the process, vaccinations will be administered also on weekends and will also be available at private clinics.