May 5, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Greece starts J&J vaccinations

May 5, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece on Wednesday started the rollout of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine.

The country has already received 33.6 thousand doses of the single-dose vaccine. J&J is expected to ship a total of 300 thousand doses in May and a further 960 thousand in June.

According to health officials, the country will have vaccinated 2.5 million people in May and 4 million by June. 

In a bid to accelerate the process, vaccinations will be administered also on weekends and will also be available at private clinics.

More Stories

Greece registers 2,093 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, 96 deaths; 765 in ICUs; 74 new cases on Crete

May 5, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Green list: Foreign Office declares Portugal, Israel, Spanish and Greek islands safe in possible travel hint

May 5, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece reports 1,387 COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths, 783 intubated. 64 new infections on Crete

May 4, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece registers 2,093 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, 96 deaths; 765 in ICUs; 74 new cases on Crete

May 5, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece starts J&J vaccinations

May 5, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Green list: Foreign Office declares Portugal, Israel, Spanish and Greek islands safe in possible travel hint

May 5, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece reports 1,387 COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths, 783 intubated. 64 new infections on Crete

May 4, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom