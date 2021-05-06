Kindergartens, schools to reopen on Monday with mandatory self tests

Kindergartens, primary schools and all levels and types of high schools will reopen for in-person classes next Monday, with mandatory self-tests available in pharmacies free of charge from Wednesday, the education ministry announced.

The second weekly test required by members of school communities (teachers, pupils, administrative staff) will be available to pick up on Monday, May 10.

According to an education ministry announcement, all schools have been given guidelines on how to help pupils to adjust to a return to in-person classes, prepared by experts at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA) Psychology department, as well as instructions on determining the degree that pupils have absorbed the syllabus and other tips.