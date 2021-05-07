May 8, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Click-away and click-inside shopping methods will end on May 14, Stampoulidis says

May 7, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The general secretary of Commerce and Consumer Protection, Panagiotis Stampoulidis, in an interview with ‘THEMA 104.6’ radio station on Friday, spoke about a “good general picture in the restaurants, cafes and bars.”

He said that in a total of 7,000 inspections on Friday morning, 205 violations were found, which mainly concerned the use of a mask by customers while they were waiting to be served.

Speaking, however, about the lockdown measures, Stampoulidis noted that on May 14 the click away and click inside shopping methods will end.

Regarding the sending of SMS messages for movement outside the home, he said that the measure will be re-examined, while regarding the three-hour limit for shopping, he explained that no decision has been made at the moment.

More Stories

Greece registers 2,691 new coronavirus cases, 63 deaths; 749 on ventilators. 89 new infections on Crete

May 7, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Tourism Min. Theoharis announces three new flights from Poland to Greece

May 7, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Kindergartens, schools to reopen on Monday with mandatory self tests

May 6, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece registers 2,691 new coronavirus cases, 63 deaths; 749 on ventilators. 89 new infections on Crete

May 7, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Tourism Min. Theoharis announces three new flights from Poland to Greece

May 7, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Click-away and click-inside shopping methods will end on May 14, Stampoulidis says

May 7, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registers 3,421 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 83 deaths; 754 on ventilators. 122 new cases on Crete

May 6, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom