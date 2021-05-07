Greece registers 2,691 new coronavirus cases, 63 deaths; 749 on ventilators. 89 new infections on Crete

Greece confirmed 2,691 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 7 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 358,116 infections (daily change: +0.8 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 53 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,705 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 63 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 10,910. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old or older.

A total of 749 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 67 years and 83.2 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 2,165 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 392 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +5.95 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 391.