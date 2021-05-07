Tourism Min. Theoharis announces three new flights from Poland to Greece

Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis announced a fresh agreement with Polish Airlines LOT for the summer of 2021, in a post on Twitter on Friday.

In Warsaw to promote tourism to Greece, Theoharis wrote about the extension of LOT’s itinerary to Greece with three more flights from Poznan, Katowice and Gdansk to Thessaloniki, Heraklion and Rhodes, respectively.

The Polish air carrier’s summer 2021 flights schedule “is more extensive than that of 2019,” noted the minister.

This summer “is full of hope but also presents great challenges ahead of us,” added Theoharis, “yet with agreements like this one, Greek tourism will rise to the top.”

AMNA