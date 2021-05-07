May 8, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Tourism Min. Theoharis announces three new flights from Poland to Greece

May 7, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis announced a fresh agreement with Polish Airlines LOT for the summer of 2021, in a post on Twitter on Friday.

In Warsaw to promote tourism to Greece, Theoharis wrote about the extension of LOT’s itinerary to Greece with three more flights from Poznan, Katowice and Gdansk to Thessaloniki, Heraklion and Rhodes, respectively. 

The Polish air carrier’s summer 2021 flights schedule “is more extensive than that of 2019,” noted the minister. 
This summer “is full of hope but also presents great challenges ahead of us,” added Theoharis, “yet with agreements like this one, Greek tourism will rise to the top.”

AMNA

More Stories

Greece registers 2,691 new coronavirus cases, 63 deaths; 749 on ventilators. 89 new infections on Crete

May 7, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Click-away and click-inside shopping methods will end on May 14, Stampoulidis says

May 7, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Kindergartens, schools to reopen on Monday with mandatory self tests

May 6, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece registers 2,691 new coronavirus cases, 63 deaths; 749 on ventilators. 89 new infections on Crete

May 7, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Tourism Min. Theoharis announces three new flights from Poland to Greece

May 7, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Click-away and click-inside shopping methods will end on May 14, Stampoulidis says

May 7, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registers 3,421 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 83 deaths; 754 on ventilators. 122 new cases on Crete

May 6, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom