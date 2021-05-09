Greece registers 1,428 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, 51 deaths; 728 on ventilators. 48 new cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 1,428 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 1 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 362,004 infections (daily change: +0.4 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 51 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,309 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 51 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 11,029. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or aged 70 or over. Their median age is 78 years.

A total of 728 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 67 years and 83.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Another 2,183 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 370 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -0.27 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 375. The median age of new infections is 44 years.

From January 1, 2020 to the present, laboratories that report the total of clinical samples tested have carried out 4,761,301 tests. Health centers and EODY units using the Rapid Ag testing method have checked another 3,707,257 samples. The rolling average of tested people in the last 7 days is 40,930.

In terms of self tests, up to May 8, self-registered tests included 3,280,544 of whom 82,721 had to be retested.