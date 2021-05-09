Reopening of sports facilities moves forward with joint ministerial decision

A joint ministerial decision signed Saturday formally allows the reopening of sports facilities may open on Monday (May 10) for training of athletes expected to participate in competitions scheduled for May-September.

The gradual reopening of sports facilities to amateurs and professionals alike were announced on Friday by Deputy Culture and Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis, following the recommendations of the experts committee on the coronavirus at the Health Ministry.

In addition to other activities, authorities are allowing the use of pools, initially by athletes and vaccinated members of the public (except for time slots reserved for athletes), and the Markopoulo horse racing park, which will schedule races without live audiences.

In a memo to amateur sports associations nationwide, Minister Avgenakis said that Monday, May 10, will mark the start of a gradual reopening of all sports activities in Grece. He said activities had been classified as low, moderate and high risk, and relevant health measures would be introduced, which he asked sports officials to observe faithfully.

Meanwhile, the General Secretariat of Sports published two explanatory charts, showing the above three-grade classification of sports with their related directions, and the limits to the number of athletes allowed per venue, whether indoor or outdoor.

AMNA