May 11, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Children of all ages go back to school in Greece, except pre-schoolers

May 10, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greek children of all ages except those under four went back to school after the Easter break on Monday, including kindergartens and all primary and secondary schools. Lyceum (upper high school) pupils had already returned to school before the Easter holidays.

The members of the educational community, including teachers, administrative and support staff and all pupils, are required to present a certificate of a negative self test, PCR or rapid test upon arrival. The tests must be done in the last 24 hours before the beginning of lessons every Monday and Thursday.

More Stories

Greece registers 1,904 new coronavirus infections on Monday, 60 deaths; 732 in ICUs. 95 new cases on Crete

May 10, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Georgiadis: Restaurants and other hospitality businesses without outdoor seating might open in June

May 10, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

First TUI flights depart for Greece and Cyprus from Sweden

May 10, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece registers 1,904 new coronavirus infections on Monday, 60 deaths; 732 in ICUs. 95 new cases on Crete

May 10, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Georgiadis: Restaurants and other hospitality businesses without outdoor seating might open in June

May 10, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Children of all ages go back to school in Greece, except pre-schoolers

May 10, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

First TUI flights depart for Greece and Cyprus from Sweden

May 10, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom