Children of all ages go back to school in Greece, except pre-schoolers

Greek children of all ages except those under four went back to school after the Easter break on Monday, including kindergartens and all primary and secondary schools. Lyceum (upper high school) pupils had already returned to school before the Easter holidays.

The members of the educational community, including teachers, administrative and support staff and all pupils, are required to present a certificate of a negative self test, PCR or rapid test upon arrival. The tests must be done in the last 24 hours before the beginning of lessons every Monday and Thursday.