May 11, 2021

Georgiadis: Restaurants and other hospitality businesses without outdoor seating might open in June

May 10, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis, speaking to SKAI TV on Monday, left open the possibility that restaurants, bars and other businesses serving food and drinks that only have indoor seating will be allowed to reopen their premises in June, announcing a ‘road map’ for opening businesses that are still closed due to pandemic restrictions.

“There are approximately 17,000 restaurants, bars and cafes that do not have any outdoor seating. Last year, they operated with open windows in June. I believe that we will be able to do the same this year, when we also have the vaccines. Namely, they can open in two to three weeks from now,” explained Georgiadis.

“If the pandemic continues its current course, the restaurants and other hospitality businesses will be open until midnight with the opening of tourism and, if the epidemiologists’ committee says they can close at 01:00, then the ministry will accept it,” he said. 

Brussels must now give the go-ahead for the opening of the platform to support businesses in the sector, he explained, saying that disbursement of the funds will take place within four weeks of submitting an application.

