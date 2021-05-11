TUI confirms full list of 19 holiday destinations it will fly to from May 17, incl. Crete

TUI has confirmed that it will be resuming flights and holidays to 19 destinations from May 17, when non-essential travel from England can restart.

That includes flights to Portugal and Madeira which have made the cut on the green list and are set to welcome Brits back for the summer.

The holidays giant will be offering packages to both green and amber list destinations, but will not operate routes to countries “that will require you to quarantine on arrival in your hotel room or those on the Red list”.

Meanwhile, it has cancelled holidays until June 6 to any red or amber destinations to which the Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel. Those impacted will be contacted and offered options such as a full refund, or rebooking with a booking incentive.

Initially, TUI will offer flights from England airports only – Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol – between May 17 and May 27.

You can check out the full list of TUI’s 19 destinations across the green and amber lists below.

Green list destinations

When returning to the UK you’ll need to take a pre-departure test, and a PCR test on day two when you’re back.

Algarve

Madeira

Porto Santo

Amber list destinations

When returning to the UK you’ll need to take a pre-departure test. You’ll then need to self-isolate at home for 10 days with PCR tests on days two and eight. However, you can also opt to take a test on day five and if the result is negative, be released from quarantine early.

Antigua

Barbados

Crete

Corfu

Cuba

Fuerteventura

Gran Canaria

Grenada

Kos

Lanzarote

La Palma

Malta

Rhodes

St Lucia

Tenerife

Zante

If a destination is placed on the amber list (where you need to self-isolate at home in the UK), you can amend your booking for free. This also applies if you book a green list destination but this is later moved to a green watchlist/amber list.

The company has also extended its free amends policy to include bookings up to the end of October.

For departures up to August 31, you can change your booking up to 14 days before travel. For departures between September 1 and October 31, you can change your booking up to 28 days before travel.

Whether you’re travelling to a green or amber list destination, you’ll be required to undertake PCR testing when you’re back in the UK.

These can be costly with prices from £120 – which very quickly adds up, especially for families.

The good news is that a number of travel companies and airlines have secured discounted tests for their customers. TUI offers testing kits from £20pp for package holidays, while airlines like easyJet and Ryanair have discounted tests for £60 when you book a flight with them. We’ve got a guide comparing travel companies’ PCR test prices to give you a helping hand.

Meanwhile, Boots has teamed up with MyHealthChecked and is selling at-home PCR tests for £65, which you can buy on boots.com and get delivered to your house. There is also an in-store Covid PCR testing service available for £99 at over 200 of its UK stores, which offers results within 48 hours.

You can find out more about TUI’s holidays and booking policy on tui.co.uk.

Daily Mirror