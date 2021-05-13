On Friday, Greece opening with safety to tourism

On Friday, Greece will be opening with safety to tourism, Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office Akis Skertsos said on Thursday.

In addition, from June 1, the European green vaccination certificate will go into operation implementing a proposal put forward by Greece, to facilitate travel for those who have been vaccinated or have a negative test.

Moreover, targeted random testing of arrivals at the entrance gateways into Greece using the advanced EVA algorithm, based on the epidemiological burden of the country of origin of each visitor, will continue.

Regarding the green digital certificate, anyone wishing to travel to and from the islands (with the exception of Lefkada and Evia), either by boat or by air, must have a vaccination certificate when booking their ticket (14 days after the second dose), or else a negative 72-hour pcr test, 24-hour rapid test or 24-hour self test. Airlines and shipping companies will be responsible for carrying out the checks. All domestic and foreign travellers over five years will be obliged to take the test.

In detail, the declaration of self tests should be made on the platform self-testing.gov.gr while those who attend public and private facilities for PCR or rapid antigen test should request a digital certificate with the result of the test.

