Self test once a week for schools; universities to decide upon exam method

In accordance with the recommendations of the committee of pandemic experts, the education ministry has decided that spring semester exams in tertiary education can take place both remotely or in person, leaving the decision up to the relevant departments with the proviso that students and teaching staff first do self-tests, according to an announcement on Thursday.

At the same time, all the measures for preventing and protecting against the spread of the novel coronavirus will continue to apply, such as the mandatory use masks both indoors and outdoors, the thorough cleaning of surfaces, ventilation of spaces and others.

It was also announced that, from next Monday, a self-test will be required once a week for the attendance of students, teachers, administrative and other staff in schools around the country. The test must be carried out up to 24 hours before arrival at the school on Monday morning and its result reported on the platform https://self-testing.gov.gr/ according to the instructions. The members of the educational community must bring a negative test certificate and show this when arriving at school.