May 14, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Timetable for reopening of businesses May 14-Sept. 1, by Development Min.

May 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The Development & Investments Ministry released a timetable on Thursdsay for the restart of specific business operations between May 14 to September 1.

On Wednesday, the government formally announced the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions domestically and the reopening of tourism as of Friday, May 14.

Minister Adonis Georgiadis said the timetable would allow businesses to prepare ahead of time with the necessary health protocols, which are specific to each sector.

The following businesses will reopen as follows:

May 14
➢ Casinos
➢ Dating agencies
 
May 24
➢ OPAP PLAY betting stores
 
May 31
➢ Gyms
➢ Wellness businesses
➢ Catering and reception spaces (outdoors only)
 
June 7
➢ Brothels
 
Once 50% of the Greek public is vaccinated:
➢ Food sector businesses (indoor seating, allowed at 70% capacity; currently outdoor seating only is allowed)
➢ Luna parks (amusement parks), saints’ festivals, rural outdoor trade shows
➢ Children’s playstations 
  
September 1
➢ Trade shows

More Stories

Greece registers 2,167 coronavirus infections on Thursday; 90 on Crete, 55 deaths; 683 on ventilators

May 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Self test once a week for schools; universities to decide upon exam method

May 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

On Friday, Greece opening with safety to tourism

May 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece registers 2,167 coronavirus infections on Thursday; 90 on Crete, 55 deaths; 683 on ventilators

May 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Timetable for reopening of businesses May 14-Sept. 1, by Development Min.

May 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Self test once a week for schools; universities to decide upon exam method

May 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

On Friday, Greece opening with safety to tourism

May 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom