Timetable for reopening of businesses May 14-Sept. 1, by Development Min.

The Development & Investments Ministry released a timetable on Thursdsay for the restart of specific business operations between May 14 to September 1.

On Wednesday, the government formally announced the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions domestically and the reopening of tourism as of Friday, May 14.

Minister Adonis Georgiadis said the timetable would allow businesses to prepare ahead of time with the necessary health protocols, which are specific to each sector.

The following businesses will reopen as follows:

May 14

➢ Casinos

➢ Dating agencies



May 24

➢ OPAP PLAY betting stores



May 31

➢ Gyms

➢ Wellness businesses

➢ Catering and reception spaces (outdoors only)



June 7

➢ Brothels



Once 50% of the Greek public is vaccinated:

➢ Food sector businesses (indoor seating, allowed at 70% capacity; currently outdoor seating only is allowed)

➢ Luna parks (amusement parks), saints’ festivals, rural outdoor trade shows

➢ Children’s playstations



September 1

➢ Trade shows