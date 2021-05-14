Civil Aviation Authority issues new notam of entry ban to Greece for non-EU countries

Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday said citizens of third countries (non-EU) will not be allowed entry to Greece as of Friday May 14 through 06:00 on May 24.

CAA said that permanent residents of the European Union and the Schengen area are exempted from this notam, as are citizens from the following countries: Australia, North Macedonia, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, United Kingdom, Israel, Canada, Belarus, Bahrain, New Zealand, South Korea, Qatar, China, Kuwait, Ukraine, Rwanda, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Serbia and Thailand.

All persons arriving in Greece from the above countries must either have a certificate (in English) issued by the relevant authority in their country of departure that they have completed vaccination at least 14 days before arrival or have a negative result in a PCR test for Covid-19 performed in the last 72 hours before arrival.