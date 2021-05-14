Passenger rules for travel on domestic flights to the Greek islands

The Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA) on Friday announced the rules that all passengers must follow in order to be able to travel on domestic flights to island destinations in Greece.

Effective from Friday, May 14, people in Greece (residents and foreign visitors), including children over 5 years old, will be allowed to travel to the Greek islands by airplane only if they have one of the following:

– a vaccination certificate (stating that 14 days have passed since full vaccination for Covid-19).

Greeks can issue their vaccination certificates here.

Foreigners are obliged to have a vaccination certificate in one of the following languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Italian or Russia. The vaccination certificate must be issued by a public authority, include the travelers’ name, the type of vaccine administered and the number of doses.

– a negative PCR test performed less than three days (72 hours) prior to the scheduled travel date. Foreigners must have a negative test in one of the following languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Italian or Russian.

– a negative rapid antigen test taken 24 hours prior to travel. Foreigners must have a negative test in one of the following languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Italian or Russian.

– a negative self-test taken 24 hours prior to travel. The self-test declaration form to certify a negative result is available in Greek and English here.

– a certificate stating that one has recovered from the coronavirus. The certificate must be issued two months after an individual’s recovery (valid for nine months).

Is is noted that passengers must have their negative Covid-19 test result (PCR or self-test) in print or electronic form. According to the HCAA, tests that have been carried out abroad and are valid at the time of boarding a domestic flight in Greece will be accepted under the same conditions under which they were accepted to allow entrance to Greece.

The staff of airline companies will be responsible to check that passengers are carrying the required documentation during boarding.

“Passengers and crew members are obliged before boarding, during the flight and disembarking of passengers, to comply with all other measures for prevention and treatment of Covid-19 cases,” the HCAA said.