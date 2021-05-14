May 15, 2021

Supermarkets, retailers may open on two Sundays, May 16 and 23

May 14, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Supermarkets and other retailers may open on the Sundays of May 16 and May 23, if they so wish, according to a joint ministerial decision issued on friday.

The stores referred to in the decision include mini markets, butchers, fishmongers, pharmacies, dry cleaning stores, pet shops and tobacco and vape shops. Their schedule, should they decide to open, must fall between 07:00 and 22:30. An exception is made for couriers, who can go to 01:00, and pharmacies and gas stations under special hours.

In addition, retail stores including those in malls and discount villages, personal care services and hair dressers, they also may remain open on the two Sundays, on a schedule between 07:00 and 21:00.

