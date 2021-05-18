Greece confirms 2,812 coronavirus infections on Tuesday, 63 deaths; 639 on ventilators. 114 new cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 2,812 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 2 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 381,266 infections (daily change: 0.7 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 34 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,210 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 63 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 11,534. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or aged 70 or over.

A total of 639 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 67 years and 82.8 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 2,298 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 334 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: 5.03 pct).

The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 319.

The median age of new infections is 44 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).