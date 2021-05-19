Average age of newly infected people drops to 39, Health Min. says

The average age of new coronavirus infections dropped from 40 years to 39 this past week, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Wednesday during a regular briefing, noting there were 2,040 infections a day, on average, for the past seven days.

He also said that vaccinations on the islands are proceeding normally, while overall in Greece younger age groups are getting vaccinated.

“The hospitals and health centers of all island areas linked to central hospitals on the mainland have been reinforced,” he said, responding to a press query.

Overall, the areas with the highest number of infections, per 100,000 people, include Western Greece region, Attica, Thessaly in central Greece and the South Aegean. Last week, a spike in infections was recorded in the Regions of North Aegean, Ionian Islands, Crete and Epirus.

By the end of the day (May 19), Greece will have vaccinated a total of over 4,615,000 people, Kikilias said. A total of 1.7 million people in Greece have completed their vaccinations. By Friday, 3 million will have received at least the first dose, the minister said.

In the last two weeks, more than 103,000 people have been vaccinated daily, he added.

In terms of tourism, Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) President Yiannis Retsos said the sector is prepared to host visitors in safety, while the sector’s goal this year is to protect Greece’s brand as a safe destination.

As the sector’s success is closely related to the coronavirus pandemic’s development, he said, any attempt to predict turnover and numbers at this point is risky.