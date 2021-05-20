Greece confirms 1,918 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, 54 deaths; 626 in ICUs. 94 new cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 1,918 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 4 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported on Thursday.

Greece has confirmed 385,444 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +0.5 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 28 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,157 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 54 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 11,641. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

A total of 626 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 67 years and 82.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 2,314 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 295 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change of a -3.28 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 317.

The median age of new infections is 44 years, while the median age of the deceased is 78.