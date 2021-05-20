May 21, 2021

Parliament approves bill on parent-child relations

May 20, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Parliament on Thursday approved a controversial bill on parent-child relations and other family law issues, including provisions for joint custody.

Lawmakers approved the bill by 156 to 20. Marietta Giannakou and Olga Kefalogianni of ruling New Democracy conservatives as expected both voted against the bill.

The bill seeks to right many wrongs in the obsolete framework of Greek family law, particularly with regard to the right of fathers in the custody of children after separation.

