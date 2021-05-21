All vaccines available for age group 40-44 as of Friday

The online booking platform for the vaccination of citizens aged 40-44 opened again on Friday, May 21, giving citizens the opportunity to get vaccinated with all the vaccines. People in this group can now be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. So far, the specific age group could only be vaccinated with the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

Citizens can enter the platform emvolio.gov.gr with their insurance AMKA number and make the appointment.