May 22, 2021

Greece registers 2,020 new coronavirus infections on Friday, 56 deaths; 617 on ventilators. 89 new cases on Crete

May 21, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece confirmed 2,020 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 3 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 387,426 infections (daily change: 0.5 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 28 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,225 to other confirmed cases. 

There are also 56 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 11,697. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or aged 70 or over.

A total of 617 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 67 years and 83 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 2,327 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 260 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -11.86 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 300. 

The median age of new infections is 44 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years). 

