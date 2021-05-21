Lufthansa adds seven new Greek destinations as of May 21, incl. Chania

The German air carrier Lufthansa added seven new Greek destinations during the summer of 2021. Greece is one of the large growing markets of the German airline for this summer.

According to a company announcement, Lufthansa’s schedule of flights to Greece is more than doubling with the addition of seven brand new destinations.

As of May 21, Aktio, Chania, Corfu, Kavala, Kos, Mykonos and Zakynthos will welcome the arrival of the German air carrier in their airports for the first time .”This summer all the companies of Lufthansa Group will offer flights to Greece, with 470 routes from 17 destinations,” the announcement said.