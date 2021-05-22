May 23, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate available to Greeks as of June 1

May 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The ‘green pass’ digital vaccination certificate will be available to Greek citizens as of June 1, the E-Governance Ministry said on Saturday.

The announcement comes after the European Union’s Thursday decision to adopt a Covid-19 vaccination certificate, following the agreement of the European Parliament and the European Council to adopt the European Commission’s proposal for the certificate that will simplify travel among EU member states, after Greece’s initiative to that effect.

Inoculated citizens can log into gov.gr and be issued with said certificate using their taxis.net codes or their social security number.

The vaccination passes are protected against forgery by a digital signature and a QR code, it was also reported, and are valid across the EU bloc.

More Stories

Greece registers 1,505 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, 37 deaths; 586 in ICUs. 63 new cases on Crete

May 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Astrazeneca vax-thrombosis link found by National Organisation for Medicines for two women in Crete

May 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

“Business passports” made in Greece go global

May 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate available to Greeks as of June 1

May 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registers 1,505 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, 37 deaths; 586 in ICUs. 63 new cases on Crete

May 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Astrazeneca vax-thrombosis link found by National Organisation for Medicines for two women in Crete

May 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

“Business passports” made in Greece go global

May 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom