Greece confirms 877 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday; 50 on Crete

Greece confirmed 877 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 6 of these identified at the country’s entrance points, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, Greece has confirmed 389,804 infections (daily change: 0.2 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 33 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,319 to other confirmed cases.

38 people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 11,772. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or aged 70 or over.

A total of 569 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 67 years and 84 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 2,348 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 229 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -14.23 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 287.

The median age of new infections is 44 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).