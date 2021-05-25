May 26, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

All Employees in Greece Must Self-test for Covid-19

May 25, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The Greek government’s Covid-19 self-testing strategy, which aims to detect asymptomatic cases, has expanded to all employees in Greece.

As of Monday, May 24, two self-test kits will be available to all employees in the private sector – free of charge – from local pharmacies. One self-test is for the week May 24-29 and the other is for the week May 31 – June 4. Self-tests are also now available for individuals that are self-employed and have a private business.

It is reminded that until now, specific private sector employees, such as those working in transport and tourism, were obliged to self-test. Moreover, the Covid-19 self-testing strategy had expanded to the whole public sector since April 26.

Procedure

Once a week, before going to work, employees must take their self-test at home and then register the result on the Ergani (national employment monitoring system) online platform that can be accessed through the self-testing.gov.gr website by using their AMKA (social security) number.

It is recommended that employees carry out their self-tests at the beginning of each week, as checks will take place at the end of the week.

If an employee has a negative result, they can go to work as usual after registering it on the Ergani platform.

However, if someone tests positive they must undergo a second test at a testing facility (free of charge if it is a state health facility) and then self isolate until the result comes out. If the result is positive again the employee will be excused from work to complete a mandatory quarantine.

The government has announced that employers will by fined if employees are found working without having undergone a self-test or not having registered the result on the Ergani platform.

According to Greek infectious diseases expert Gkikas Magiorkinis, since April more than 13 million self-test kits have been distributed to more than 3 million citizens and about 9 million statements have been submitted on the Ergani online platform.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Magiorkinis said that 19,641 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Greece following confirmation of self-test results at testing facilities.

More Stories

Greece registers 2,433 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, 50 deaths; 556 in ICUs. 123 new cases on Crete

May 25, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Renovated tourism information office opens at Athens Intern’l Airport

May 25, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece welcomes the safe reopening of the cruise sector, Plakiotakis says

May 25, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece registers 2,433 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, 50 deaths; 556 in ICUs. 123 new cases on Crete

May 25, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Renovated tourism information office opens at Athens Intern’l Airport

May 25, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece welcomes the safe reopening of the cruise sector, Plakiotakis says

May 25, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece has broken the barrier of 5,000,000 vaccinations

May 25, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom