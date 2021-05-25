Greece has broken the barrier of 5,000,000 vaccinations

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hailed the progress in the Greek vaccination programme “Freedom” in a tweet on Tuesday, noting that more than five million vaccinations had been performed as of Monday, May 24:

“Yesterday, Greece broke the barrier of 5,000,000 vaccinations. A total of 3,280,000 citizens have received at least one dose of the vaccine and, of these, 1,810,000 are fully vaccinated. We continue at a fast pace towards our goal: Freedom!”