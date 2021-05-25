Renovated tourism information office opens at Athens Intern’l Airport

The Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) opened its renovated information office at the arrivals section of the Athens International Airport ‘Eleftherios Venizelos’ on Tuesday.

The office was inaugurated by Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis, GNTO Secretary General Dimitris Fragakis and the agency’s general manager Sophia Lazaridou. It will highlight Greece’s new tourism campaign under the motto “All you want is Greece”.

Minister Theoharis said the renovated office fills a ten-year absence of a branch at the aiport and will provide both health information on coronavirus precautions and travel information, in addition to the ‘Visit Greece’ app for mobile phones, he said.

Fragakis said the office provides visible proof that Greece has followed a careful plan to reopen to tourism, and will also help establish Greece’s positive image as visitors arrive.