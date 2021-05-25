May 26, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Renovated tourism information office opens at Athens Intern’l Airport

May 25, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) opened its renovated information office at the arrivals section of the Athens International Airport ‘Eleftherios Venizelos’ on Tuesday.

The office was inaugurated by Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis, GNTO Secretary General Dimitris Fragakis and the agency’s general manager Sophia Lazaridou. It will highlight Greece’s new tourism campaign under the motto “All you want is Greece”.

Minister Theoharis said the renovated office fills a ten-year absence of a branch at the aiport and will provide both health information on coronavirus precautions and travel information, in addition to the ‘Visit Greece’ app for mobile phones, he said.

Fragakis said the office provides visible proof that Greece has followed a careful plan to reopen to tourism, and will also help establish Greece’s positive image as visitors arrive.

More Stories

Greece registers 2,433 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, 50 deaths; 556 in ICUs. 123 new cases on Crete

May 25, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece welcomes the safe reopening of the cruise sector, Plakiotakis says

May 25, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece has broken the barrier of 5,000,000 vaccinations

May 25, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece registers 2,433 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, 50 deaths; 556 in ICUs. 123 new cases on Crete

May 25, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Renovated tourism information office opens at Athens Intern’l Airport

May 25, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece welcomes the safe reopening of the cruise sector, Plakiotakis says

May 25, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece has broken the barrier of 5,000,000 vaccinations

May 25, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom