Platform for 2020 tax filing has opened; changes in E1 doc.

The online platform for the annual tax filing for the year 2020 opened on Thursday, with access for tax filers through their TAXISnet codes.

The tax return’s E1 document includes new entries relating to online purchases receipts, expenses for upgrading property, taxation provisions for athletes and foreign-issued pensions to residents of Greece, and production of e-vehicles, among others.

Other provisions relate to taxation of shares and stock options, angel investors, and donations to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation for the National Library of Greece and the National Opera of Greece, as well as to the Committee “Greece 2021”.