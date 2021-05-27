May 27, 2021

Thrombosis syndrome after AstraZeneca vaccine still rare, national meds agency says

May 27, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Empty vials of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine are pictured amid a vaccination campaign in Bierset, Belgium March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Greece has recorded 5 incidents of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) related to AstraZeneca’s vaccine (Vaxzevria) in over 900,000 vaccinations so far, the National Organization for Medicines (EOF)  said on Wednesday.

Specifically, in 905,915 vaccinations of either the first or second doses, the 5 confirmed cases correspond to 1 incident per 181,000 people or 0.55 pct per 100,000 people, EOF said.

In terms of age groups, there is a 1.58 pct chance per 100,000 for a TTS incident in the 30-39 age group, and a 2.28 pct chance per 100,000 for those aged 40-49.

EOF also clarified that the death of a 63-year-old woman in Mytilini was unrelated to her receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, as it occurred 25 days after inoculation. The woman had also presented a high risk of a cardiovascular incident due to predisposing medical factors.

AMNA

