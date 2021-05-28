May 29, 2021

PHOTOS | Scheduled logistics and maintenance stop for USS Iwo Jima and USS San Antonio

May 28, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

NSA Souda Bay welcomed amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima LHD 7 and amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD-17) to Crete for a scheduled logistics and maintenance stop on May 27.

Iwo Jima and San Antonio are operating in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group.

